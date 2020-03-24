Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,422 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.57% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $21,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,260. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53.

