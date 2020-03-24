Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,478 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $32,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.63.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381,591. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.