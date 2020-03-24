Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.37% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $34,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,300. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.31.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.