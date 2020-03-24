Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 14,093 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 416,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $38,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8,075.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

IWS traded up $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.17. 2,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,220. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

