Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 15,076 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,076 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 415.7% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 84,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 68,159 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,872 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,517,000 after acquiring an additional 238,620 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.47. 637,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,370. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $95.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.