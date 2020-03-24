Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 21,958 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 870,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,958 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $32,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,870,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,557,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 410,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,425,000 after acquiring an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,575,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,968,775. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.