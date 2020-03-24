Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 40,588 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 703,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,588 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $35,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000.

BATS:FLOT traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.23. 175,309 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66.

