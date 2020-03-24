Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $19,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Watch Point Trust Co boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Medtronic stock traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 268,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072,845. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day moving average is $109.48. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.