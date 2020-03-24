Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,549 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LKFN. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Batty Jill A. De sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $136,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,376.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Ross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,075 shares of company stock valued at $824,540 and have sold 13,068 shares valued at $626,058. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.40.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 15.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

