Lambda (LAMB) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.39 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $8.39 million and approximately $41.08 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitMax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.12 or 0.02624173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00184794 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034370 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 81.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,188,502 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Huobi, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

