Landec (LNDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Landec’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Landec to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Landec stock opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $245.17 million, a P/E ratio of -22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.71. Landec has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $13.24.

LNDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Landec in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

