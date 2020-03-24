Lannebo Fonder AB Acquires 60,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 120.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises about 1.7% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,858,000 after buying an additional 14,371,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,437,000 after buying an additional 367,164 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,405,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,183,000 after buying an additional 587,937 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,665,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,222,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,673,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,273,000 after buying an additional 105,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.87. 8,092,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,358,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

