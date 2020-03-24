Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $115.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lear from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lear from $153.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $79.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.47. Lear has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $159.14.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Lear will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

