LEG Immobilien’s (LEG) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LEG. Barclays set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Commerzbank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.70 ($145.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €117.23 ($136.32).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien stock traded up €11.64 ($13.53) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €96.78 ($112.53). 409,873 shares of the company were exchanged. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($114.53). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €106.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €104.88.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.