Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Stake Lessened by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,849 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Leidos by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,615,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 439,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.78. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

