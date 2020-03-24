LendingClub Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,543 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the typical volume of 620 call options.

Several brokerages recently commented on LC. Maxim Group dropped their target price on LendingClub from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE LC traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 27,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,627. The company has a market cap of $702.39 million, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.35. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 7.79.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.84 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, CFO Thomas W. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,195.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $65,132. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,181,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,935,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in LendingClub by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 577,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 419,936 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 519,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 234,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in LendingClub by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,258,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,738,000 after purchasing an additional 173,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

