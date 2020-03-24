Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in Lennar by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 270,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 72,599 shares during the period. Change Path LLC grew its position in Lennar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,434,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LEN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

In other news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,102.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEN traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.29. 355,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.06. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $71.38.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. Lennar had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

