Levolution (LEVL) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.33 Million

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Levolution has a total market cap of $3.33 million and $81,474.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Levolution token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001583 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal and P2PB2B. In the last week, Levolution has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00051105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.81 or 0.04162933 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00065250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00037067 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015026 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010995 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Levolution Token Profile

Levolution (CRYPTO:LEVL) is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,547,991 tokens. Levolution’s official website is levolution.io. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news.

Levolution Token Trading

Levolution can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

