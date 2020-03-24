Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Purchased by Route One Investment Company L.P.

Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,320,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,014 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for 6.0% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned about 1.47% of Liberty Global worth $211,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after buying an additional 1,579,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,691,000 after buying an additional 500,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,720,000 after buying an additional 312,667 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,849,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,253,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after buying an additional 732,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBTYA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

LBTYA traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.19. 1,630,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,966. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.29). Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

