Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) is Route One Investment Company L.P.’s 9th Largest Position

Route One Investment Company L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,685,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091,871 shares during the period. Liberty Global accounts for about 4.1% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned about 1.06% of Liberty Global worth $145,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,158,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LBTYK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

