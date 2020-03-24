Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.88% of Liberty Latin America worth $31,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LILAK shares. HSBC upgraded Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $974.60 million for the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

