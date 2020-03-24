Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,301 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $51.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.