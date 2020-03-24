LIFE Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,392.00 (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, LIFE has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LIFE token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex and CoinExchange. LIFE has a market capitalization of $730,406.56 and approximately $4,392.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LIFE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.39 or 0.02615989 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00185145 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00041494 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034574 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE was first traded on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LIFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LIFE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.