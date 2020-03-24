Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $128.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Shares of NYSE LSI traded up $8.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.52. 67,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,787. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Pettinella acquired 7,420 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $742,222.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $894,268.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.08 per share, for a total transaction of $257,800.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,776. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the third quarter worth $978,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter valued at $481,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.