Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Upgraded at Bank of America

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $117.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $126.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LSI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.89.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage stock opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $67.31 and a 12-month high of $119.61.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $147.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $742,222.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,268.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.08 per share, for a total transaction of $257,800.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $964,776. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,298,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,367,000 after purchasing an additional 179,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,276,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,424,000 after acquiring an additional 354,370 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,676,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,878,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,106,000 after acquiring an additional 132,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.