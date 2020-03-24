Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Downgraded to “Hold” at Argus

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LGND. BidaskClub cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

NASDAQ LGND opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 66.09, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $130.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The company had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $794,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,706,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,531.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group now owns 23,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 237,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 36,780 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors now owns 80,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 160,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the period.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

