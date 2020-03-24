LINA (LINA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.48 Million

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. LINA has a market cap of $3.48 million and $124,799.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LINA has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LINA token can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.07 or 0.02633802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00183865 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 77.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034537 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About LINA

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,174,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.review. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

