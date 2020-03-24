Linamar (LIMAF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Linamar (OTCMKTS: LIMAF) recently:

3/18/2020 – Linamar had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Linamar had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Linamar had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Linamar had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Linamar had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Linamar stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31. Linamar Co. has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $39.63.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

