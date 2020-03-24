LINKA Hits Market Capitalization of $5.54 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 24th. In the last week, LINKA has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $86,386.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA token can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00051297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $278.39 or 0.04186667 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00065513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00037069 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015065 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00011003 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003529 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a token. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

