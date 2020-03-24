LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Up 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 24th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $45,343.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LiquidApps has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000158 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,029,152,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,738,805 tokens. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

