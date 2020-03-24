Liquidity Network (LQD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $768,771.54

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 24th. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $768,771.54 and $58,100.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.88 or 0.02606325 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00185545 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00042657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

