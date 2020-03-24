Lisk Hits Market Capitalization of $128.52 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Lisk has a total market cap of $128.52 million and $4.96 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00015746 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Binance, HitBTC and BitBay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,779,880 coins and its circulating supply is 122,694,169 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, YoBit, Coinroom, Livecoin, Exrates, Binance, BitBay, COSS, Bit-Z, Bitbns, Gate.io, Coindeal, ChaoEX, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Coinbe, Cryptopia, Poloniex, HitBTC, Bittrex and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

