Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62,108.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $62,108.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, SouthXchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.90 or 0.02735985 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001542 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,453.73 or 0.98149108 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 668,624,581 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

