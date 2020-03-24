Litecoin Price Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.34 or 0.00604056 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, CoinsBank, C-CEX and Bitsane. Litecoin has a market cap of $2.60 billion and $3.27 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015175 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008030 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,357,131 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, OpenLedger DEX, Bitmaszyna, Bits Blockchain, Kucoin, CryptoBridge, Liquid, DigiFinex, Coinone, GOPAX, Coinroom, Bithumb, WEX, Kraken, Instant Bitex, Vebitcoin, OKCoin.cn, Bleutrade, Coinsuper, Covesting, BitMarket, Coinut, CoinExchange, FCoin, OKEx, DragonEX, Cryptomate, Cobinhood, Bitstamp, Mercatox, Trade By Trade, Tripe Dice Exchange, B2BX, Bibox, Exmo, EXX, CPDAX, Stocks.Exchange, Stellarport, C-Patex, YoBit, Bitsane, HBUS, Livecoin, Bitfinex, Cryptohub, Bitinka, OKCoin International, Coindeal, Bittrex, Binance, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, LakeBTC, BCEX, BitFlip, ABCC, COSS, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Mercado Bitcoin, Crex24, TOPBTC, BtcTurk, TDAX, CoinsBank, BL3P, Coinsquare, ChaoEX, Bitlish, Gate.io, Koinex, Graviex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, BitcoinTrade, ZB.COM, DOBI trade, QuadrigaCX, Iquant, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, BTC-Alpha, BTC Trade UA, Coinbase Pro, Zebpay, Fatbtc, MBAex, Liqui, BitBay, CoinEgg, Gatecoin, CoinFalcon, QBTC, BitForex, Nanex, OTCBTC, Ovis, Kuna, BiteBTC, Bithesap, Altcoin Trader, WazirX, BTCC, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, xBTCe, Bittylicious, RightBTC, Coinbe, BTC Markets, DSX, Bitbns, Lykke Exchange, Huobi, LocalTrade, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Poloniex, Negocie Coins, BX Thailand, Upbit, Braziliex, Exrates, Bitbank, LBank, Koinim, Buda, C2CX, Bitso, Korbit, Bit-Z, C-CEX, CoinEx, Koineks, Sistemkoin, BigONE and Independent Reserve. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.