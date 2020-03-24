Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,846 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Livent worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 56.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

LTHM stock opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $722.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Livent had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Livent Corporation will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Livent from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

