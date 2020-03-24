LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,355,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,304 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.01% of LiveRamp worth $65,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RAMP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,461,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,617,000 after buying an additional 213,396 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. LiveRamp Holdings has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.44.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. First Analysis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,497.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

