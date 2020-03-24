LMR Partners LLP Invests $30.22 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $30,216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,193,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after buying an additional 325,691 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 911,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,683,768,000 after buying an additional 280,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,330.42.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,910.44. 4,464,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,758,684. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,970.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,842.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

