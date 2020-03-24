LMR Partners LLP Sells 157,603 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

LMR Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 157,603 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $20,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $10,034,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 93,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $9.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.44. The company had a trading volume of 14,244,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413,728. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The stock has a market cap of $471.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

