LMR Partners LLP Trims Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,465,838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,499,304 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp worth $48,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMFG. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 30.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 818.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 7.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 27,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 49,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the third quarter worth about $145,000. 2.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SMFG traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. 161,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 6.21%. Analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

