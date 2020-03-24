LockTrip (LOC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20,054.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00003265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Fatbtc, Gatecoin and IDEX. In the last week, LockTrip has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $20,054.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin, IDEX, YoBit, Bancor Network, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Fatbtc and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

