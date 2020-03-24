Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,954 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 80,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 82.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.85.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.30 and a 200 day moving average of $152.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

