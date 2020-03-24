Logan Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the third quarter valued at $463,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NESTLE S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

NSRGY traded down $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,247. The company has a market cap of $276.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average of $106.93. NESTLE S A/S has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

