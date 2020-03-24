Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $16,026,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,438,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,963,000 after buying an additional 235,928 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,519,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,419,000 after buying an additional 206,049 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $8,216,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,283,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,488,000 after buying an additional 177,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTI. Argus lifted their price objective on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:BTI traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.43. 74,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,987,343. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6721 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

