Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $5.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.23. 18,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,794,188. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.