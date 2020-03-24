Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,524 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651,605 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 481,589 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after purchasing an additional 305,178 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,794 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,409,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $7.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $189.12. The company had a trading volume of 69,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,670. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.93 and a 200 day moving average of $241.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $93.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.27.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $841,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock worth $13,937,721. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

