Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 348.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $9.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.72. 245,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,492. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $192.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.94.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.