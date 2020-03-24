Logan Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Globant by 142.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth $1,998,000. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Globant by 32.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 73,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Globant by 16.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth $55,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.70.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $10.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,671. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.59 and a 200-day moving average of $104.75. Globant SA has a 12 month low of $68.34 and a 12 month high of $141.67.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

