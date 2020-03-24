Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 57,485 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Copart by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,471,000 after purchasing an additional 433,608 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Copart by 924.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its stake in Copart by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 291,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,551,000 after purchasing an additional 30,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $5.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.63. The stock had a trading volume of 35,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,134. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.32. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $575.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,467 shares of company stock worth $19,945,497 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

