Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,109 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,943,000 after purchasing an additional 230,181 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,615 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,258,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.89.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $3.69 on Tuesday, reaching $95.54. 144,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,989,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.60 and a 200 day moving average of $134.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

