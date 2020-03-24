Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,865 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,865 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Floor & Decor worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $242,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $62.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $64.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.